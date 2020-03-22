WATKINSVILLE, Ga. — Drive-thru testing for the coronavirus has begun in the Athens area.
Piedmont Healthcare has established a test collection site at the Piedmont Athens Regional Oconee Health Campus. That’s at 1305 Jennings Mill Road, Watkinsville.
Patients must be prescreened by calling 866-460-1119. A patient who meets the criteria for testing will be assigned an appointment.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only.
Piedmont says as testing becomes more readily available, it is offering tests to those who are self-isolating at home with moderate symptoms and who meet the screening guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Patients with mild symptoms should continue to self-isolate at home and monitor their condition.
Patients with severe or worsening symptoms should go to the emergency department.
In a statement, Atlanta-based Piedmont said its drive-thru testing limits patient exposure to the community and preserves resources in its hospitals and EDs.