The Walton County Board of Commissioners greenlighted a new VWF location during its September meeting.

In a unanimous vote, commissioners granted a rezoning from M1 to B3 for construction of a new VWF meeting hall at 1700 Snows Mills Road. The Walton County Veteran’s Association made the request Tuesday and it was approved with conditions previously set by the county planning commission.

Email: chris.bridges@waltontribune.com

