The Walton County Board of Commissioners greenlighted a new VWF location during its September meeting.
In a unanimous vote, commissioners granted a rezoning from M1 to B3 for construction of a new VWF meeting hall at 1700 Snows Mills Road. The Walton County Veteran’s Association made the request Tuesday and it was approved with conditions previously set by the county planning commission.
Commissioner Mark Banks said prior to the vote to approve that everyone in attendance should remember that without the service of veterans that county meetings would not be possible.
“Nothing we do would be possible without them,” Banks said. “So if we can help them we need to do that.”
The planning commission set conditions including the outside lighting be facing downward, a buffer to remain on the right side of the driveway and for all outside entrances to end by 11 p.m.
The VWF chapter features several members who work in law enforcement, including Walton County sheriff Joe Chapman.
