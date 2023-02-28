A father and husband from Walton County vanished while walking back to his hotel room during a work trip in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Now his wife is searching for answers.
Nathan's Millard’s wife, Amber Millard, shared with 11Alive TV about her husband and the case on Monday.
The 42-year-old was in Baton Rouge for a brief work trip, she said, which was only supposed to have about a 24-hour turnaround. Instead, according to Amber, he went missing last Wednesday night after going to a basketball game and then going to a pub with a client.
“My mind has been going nonstop, but I can’t let my mind torture me, and I’m just turning it over to God and prayer, prayer, prayer, staying positive,” Amber told 11Alive News. “He’s a loved man, a great man and we need him, we want him home.”
Nathan has two teenage boys from a previous marriage, two teenage stepsons and the couple have a 7-year-old daughter together.
The Jersey resident vanished last Wednesday night while on a business trip for Advanced Construction in Conyers as he was visiting Baton Rouge to meet with a client and see a job site. Millard and the client went out Feb. 22. His wife said they attended a basketball game (she did not specify the game, though the LSU Tigers had a home game Feb. 22) and he FaceTimed her from the game briefly to show her his seats. “It was not anything I ever thought would be my last call,” she said.
The client last saw him leaving to go back to his hotel. The two were at Happy’s Irish Pub on 3rd Street in Downtown Baton Rouge, according to his wife. He had about a block walk back to the hotel, she said. Amber’s understanding is the client stayed behind in the pub to close out a tab and Nathan left on his own. That was the last he was seen by anyone who knows him.
He didn't show up to a meeting with the client the next morning. They were due to meet back on the job site at 8 a.m.
The client went to police by 9 a.m.
Amber said the client requested a welfare check on her husband’s room when he didn't show for their meeting, and hotel staff reported that it appeared no one had slept there.
Nathan's phone was found a ways from the hotel. Amber said a city worker found it at a work site at Convention Street and North Seventh Street, about four blocks from his hotel.
His debit card did show activity since the time of his disappearance. Amber said the first transaction was a cash withdrawal and that the card was in use as late as Saturday before she could get it frozen. There’s some surveillance video. She said the hotel had video of her husband, which showed that he was wearing a green ball cap, black shirt and blue jeans as described by local police.
But his wife said she hasn’t yet gotten any information about the many city or private cameras around Downtown Baton Rouge that could also hold clues.
Millard is 5-9 and weighs 180 pounds, according to police, and was last wearing a green hat, black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Millard’s is asked to contact police officials in Louisiana at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.