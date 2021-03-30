Walton County air quality is under attack in the latest spring salvo of allergens.
That sickly yellow haze you’re seeing in the mornings isn’t smog, after all: It’s pollen, which is coming down in record numbers to kick off the new spring season in the days right before Easter.
According to the national Allergy Bureau, the pollen count in the metro Atlanta area has been in the extremely high range for six days straight, putting patients with allergies to tree pollens at risk of experiencing symptoms. The high range for tree pollen begins at 90. On Monday, the pollen count was 3,675.
That was actually down from Sunday, when the pollen count was 6,974, the highest pollen count of the year to date and the seventh highest pollen count in the past 30 years based on data collected by Atlanta Allergy & Asthma.
Doctors recommend patients with allergies should monitor pollen counts and take any preventative measures to mitigate pollen exposure.
Dr. Joel Garrison, a primary care physician at Piedmont Walton, said it was a significant concern for those with allergies.
“The tree pollen is extremely high right now and other pollen counts are up too, such as grass pollen,” he said. “Season allergies are a concern and we advise patients avoid excess pollen intake.”
Of course, even those with especially bad allergies can’t stay inside forever, but Garrison said precautions can be taken.
“Don’t drive with your windows down,” he suggested. “If you have a good air filter in your car, that will help a great deal. Keeping the windows closed at home is also a good idea.
“If you are out and about for a long period of time, make sure to take a shower and change clothes when you get home. That way you’re not bringing in all that pollen and potentially taking it to bed or into your personal spaces.”
He also recommended trying some natural and over-the-counter remedies, such as nasal irrigation.
“A good nasal spray or a nasal water system can help clear out the nasal passages and the back of the throat, where pollen can build up in the body,” Garrison said.
Finally, various store-bought medications can help, such as anti-histamines or other allergy relief approaches.
“Try some out and customize your approach,” he said. “Talk with your doctor for the best remedies, as well.”
By doing what you can, he said, people can at least try and lessen the threat of pollen, if not completely banish it.
“It’s all about doing what you can,” Garrison said.
