Kelvin Byrd, who was arrested in early January on numerous charges stemming from a traffic stop, publicly alleged he was the victim of police harassment. Byrd made the accusations on Feb. 8 during the public comments portion of a Monroe City Council meeting.
“As a Black man, I already kind of fear for my life when I drive down here because of the police … they use intimidation to get something out of you,” Byrd said. “I’ve lived here my whole life. I continuously get pulled over and pulled over and pulled over just for the simplest things. And it’s kind of mind boggling because you don’t never know when you’re going to make it home.”
Byrd, 32, was charged with several misdemeanors: a traffic offense, fleeing attempting to elude, obstruction and possession of marijuana. He was also charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, THC, a felony, according to court documents.
K-9 Officer Jacob Palmer stopped Byrd for a brake light violation between 3:33 and 3:38 p.m. Jan. 4, at Walker Drive and Mathis Street in Monroe, according to the summary police report. A longer supplemental narrative of the incident report was later made available to the Walton Tribune as was the officer’s dash cam video. Bryd’s court case is pending.
Byrd’s public account
Byrd told council members that he initially drove by Palmer’s patrol vehicle as the officer was positioned in front of a church. Byrd said Palmer pulled out behind him and got close to his car’s rear bumper. Byrd said he pulled over.
“He just sits there. So I drive off and then he pulls me over,” Byrd said. He said Palmer walked up beside the car’s passenger’s side and told him his brake light was out. Byrd said he was so used to “being bothered” he had his driver’s license and vehicle registration ready. Palmer then asked Byrd to step out of the car so they could check the brake lights.
“I already knew then that something was suspicious,” Byrd said. “Because can’t nobody check the brake lights without putting your foot on the brakes.”
Byrd said Palmer again asked him to step out of the vehicle and Byrd said he refused.
“At this time he gets angry and pulls his baton out and he’s ready to break the glass,” Byrd told council members.
Byrd said he drove off because he feared for his safety. He claimed he drove straight to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.
“As soon as I get there, I hop out of my truck and he tells me to ‘Get down, get down,’” Byrd said. “My mind is already boggled, I’m nervous, I don’t know what to do.”
Byrd said he again heard the command to get down before getting tased.
“I just wanted to speak on that,” Byrd told the council. “Because it is happening to so many of us and they’re getting away with it with simple traffic violations that they’re pulling us over for…that it doesn’t really make sense.”
“They treat us like we don’t have rights, like we just ain’t human,” he said.
Police video, narrative offers arrest details
Palmer, who initially stopped Byrd when he saw that his rear brake light was out, smelled marijuana when he approached the passenger side of Byrd’s vehicle, according to the MPD supplemental report. Byrd had rolled down his passenger window 4-6 inches and provided the officer his license and registration. Palmer stated he saw a THC vape pen, which is illegal in Georgia, on the vehicle’s center console. Palmer then asked Byrd to exit the vehicle. Byrd refused.
“I did not confront Mr. Byrd about the plain view contraband or marijuana at this point because I was by myself and I did not want to possibly cause a vehicle or foot pursuit,” Palmer wrote in his report. The officer again asked Byrd to get out of his truck. Byrd again refused. Palmer called for backup as he walked around the vehicle to the driver’s side and reached to open Byrd’s door. Byrd locked it. That is when Palmer took out his baton and calmly told Byrd if he did not open the door he would break the window. Byrd then sped off towards South Broad Street, running a stop sign on Walker Drive. Palmer pursued him in his police vehicle.
Byrd turned left on South Broad and headed north before turning right onto East Fambrough Street, according to the report. Palmer continued behind Byrd as he drove east on East Fambrough before turning right onto South Madison Ave. Byrd also ran a stop sign at the East Fambrough Street/South Madison Ave intersection, according to the MPD. When Byrd stopped his vehicle in the WCSO front parking lot and got out, Palmer, with his taser drawn, instructed Byrd several times to get on the ground. Byrd refused. Palmer grabbed Byrd’s left wrist with his left hand and attempted to guide Byrd to the ground. Byrd pulled away. He was tased and taken into custody.
Police searched Byrd’s vehicle and found a clear plastic bag of about 9 grams of marijuana in the glove compartment. Palmer reported that he performed a field test on an oily substance in the vape pen. The test yielded a positive result for THC, according to police.
Palmer has been with the MPD for seven years. He previously worked as a deputy for the WCSO.
“Through prior training and on the job experience I have seen and seized numerous THC vape pens in the past and I am familiar with their features and what they look like,” Palmer stated in his report.
