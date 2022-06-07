For the sixth consecutive year, The Walton Tribune has been judged as the best newspaper in its division by the Georgia Press Association.
The Tribune, owned by Patrick Graham, placed in a total of 37 entrants including first in the coveted General Excellence Category. The Covington News, a sister paper to The Tribune also owned by Graham, placed first in General Excellence in its division for the first time in several years.
“I couldn't be happier for the dedicated, talented staff members we have here at The Walton Tribune,” Graham said. “What they have achieved not only this year but over the last six years has set the standard for newspapers all across our great state. Their performance is not just a real source of pride for me, but more importantly, can be a real source of pride for the tremendous community they serve tirelessly.”
First place awards garnered by the paper for the contest included:
•Deborah Stewart for Best News Photograph of Javianne Oliver Day
•Brett Fowler for Best Sports Photograph of Loganville High School’s Sydney Bolden
•Fowler for Best Sports Feature Photograph of Taylor Tinsley
•Patrick Graham for Serious Column
•Stephen Milligan for Humorous Column
•David Johnson for Sports Column
•David Clemons for Breaking News Writing
•Greg Yarman for Sports Coverage
•Clemons for Page One design
•Editorial Page
•News Coverage
•Fowler and Clemons for Sports Section or Pages
•Clemons for Editorial Writing
•Clemons for Headline Writing
•Special Issues or Sections for Monroe Bicentennial
The paper also placed second in the following categories in the Better Newspaper Contest:
•Clemons for Layout and Design
•Special Issues or Sections for Gridiron Guide
•Denise Etheridge for Business Writing
•Milligan for Education Writing
•Fowler for Sports Photograph
•Melinda Pease for Sports Feature Photograph of Loganville baseball celebration
•Clemons for Sports Column
•Etheridge for Enterprise Story on Thin Blue Line Frays
•Milligan for Sports Coverage
•Chris Bridges for Sports Feature Story
•Graham for Best Magazine Cover for Visions 2021
The Walton Tribune also brought home the following third place awards:
•Clemons for Page One
•Lifestyles Coverage
•Clemons for Headline Writing
•Cassie Jones for Sports Photography
•Fowler for Sports Feature Photograph
•Etheridge for Humorous Column
•Bridges for Sports Column
•Etheridge for Investigative Reporting
•Johnson for Sports Coverage
•Johnson for Sports Feature
It was also a banner year for The Tribune’s advertising department.
Graham, Advertising Director Madison Graham Crews and Composing Manager Tabitha Graham won a combined 19 awards in the GPA Advertising Contest.
Those awards will be presented at a later date.
However, we can announce at this time the paper won for the following in the contest:
•Pigskin Pick ‘Em Contest
•South on Broad Kitchen & Bar
•Welcome to Monroe, Georgia
•Treeman Tree and Stump Removal
•Monroe Pediatrics
•Peters & Foster Furniture Appliances
•Britt’s
•Social Circle Ace Home Center
•University Tire
•Loganville Ford
•Tiger Tailgate Giveaway
•Visions 2021
•City Monroe Bicentennial
•Malcom & Malcom Realty
•Welcome to Monroe, Georgia
•City of Social Circle
•Memorial Day Section
•Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness
•Bullseye Accounting Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.