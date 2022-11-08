Republican Jeremy Adams cruised to a win in his bid to remain on the Walton County Board of Commissioners.
Republican Jeremy Adams cruised to a win in his bid to remain on the Walton County Board of Commissioners.
Adams, a Republican, won 84% of the vote against Democrat Adrienne Dowdy Odum.
"I am thankful and humbled by the overwhelming support during my re-election campaign both in the primary and general elections," Adams said. "It is a great night for the State of Georgia and there are great things ahead for Walton County. I am excited to continue serving Walton County as District 5 commissioner."
Managing Editor
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune.
