A Winder man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Barrow County.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. on East Wright Street, east of Winder.
State troopers said an eastbound 2003 Harley-Davidson failed to maintain its lane in a curve and ran off the roadway to the right, began to rotate and struck a culvert.
The driver, 35-year-old Ryan Anthony Brown, was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Troopers said Brown was wearing a helmet that was not approved by the Department of Transportation or rated for impact.
Brown was former resident of Monroe.
