Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp offered prayers Tuesday night as eight people were confirmed dead in shootings at massage parlors in and around Atlanta.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety arrested a suspect in the case, Kemp said.
Four women were dead at a massage parlor in Cherokee County, while four more died in shootings at two parlors across the street from each other in Atlanta.
“Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence,” Kemp wrote in a tweet Tuesday night.
“We cannot stop working together to drive out the hate that caused these senseless deaths,” Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock was captured in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta.
He was identified as the suspect in the three shootings.
Five people were shot at a business on state Route 92 near Acworth just before 5 p.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reported. Two people died at the scene and another died later at a hospital.
Four more people were killed at about 5:45 p.m. at massage parlors on Piedmont Road in northeast Atlanta.
At about 8 p.m., the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received word of a suspect traveling south on Interstate 75 in a black 2007 Hyundai Tucson.
The Georgia State Patrol and Crisp County deputies saw the vehicle near the U.S. 280 exit, and performed a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to make the stop about a mile north of the Arabi Road exit.
Long was booked into the Crisp County Detention Center in Cordele.
