Z. Jacoby Zulock and W. Dale Zulock of Loganville were arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.
Detectives with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant on July 27 at an address in unincorporated Loganville after a information was received about an individual in the county who may have been downloading child sexual abuse material.
zvzz During the subsequent interview with the subject, it was discovered that he was in fact receiving/collecting material and that a secondary suspect lived in Walton County.
Detectives were told that this secondary suspect was producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home with the perpetrator. Detectives obtained evidence to corroborate these statements.
Based on this information, the WCSO detectives worked to confirm the identity of the suspect and the juvenile victim.
Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services office was notified about the need for emergency protective placement for two young children and members of the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) assembled to serve both search and arrest warrants at the residence just hours after receiving information that there were children in harm’s way.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., a search warrant was issued at 813 St. Regis Way in Oxford.
A team was dedicated to moving directly to the children to ensure their safety while a team engaged with adults in the home securing the scene. During the execution of the search warrant, evidence that both males, the adoptive fathers of the sibling pair residing in the home, were engaging in sexually abusive acts and videoing the abuse.
WCSO officials thanked the GBA and their digital forensic investigators and special agents for providing support and analytics.
The Walton County School System assisted in identifying the young children in the case.
WCSO officials also thanked Walton County DFCS and nurse advocated for providing forensic medical attention and assurance to the young boys that they were safe.
The case remains open and the investigation continues.
“We also thank the detectives, SERT operators and all other members of the vast network of people involved in rescuing two young children from the men who are now in custody,” WCSO officials said.
