Z. Jacoby Zulock and W. Dale Zulock of Loganville were arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

Detectives with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant on July 27 at an address in unincorporated Loganville after a information was received about an individual in the county who may have been downloading child sexual abuse material.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.