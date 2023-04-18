Social Circle is one step closer to its long-awaited elementary school project taking form.
The Social Circle Board of Education voted Thursday night to allow Superintendent Carrie Booher to begin negotiations with another party over the purchase of land to be used to build the replacement campus for Social Circle Elementary School. The board approved the motion 4-1, with only Rico Jackson voting against.
Social Circle City Schools has been planning a new elementary campus for years, but only in recent months has been taking active steps to move forward on the project, such as appointing an architect and a construction company to oversee the building process.
The new campus, once built, will replace not only SCES, but also Social Circle Primary School, combining the pre-kindergarten through fifth grades into one school. System officials hope to have the building ready as early as 2025, but details remain in flux while certain issues are ironed out in coming months.
