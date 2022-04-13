Prior to a GOP star-studded lineup at the April meeting for the Walton County Republican Party on Monday evening, members took time to remember the late Roy Roberts Sr. Roberts served as the party’s chairman from 2001 until his death on March 30.
The well-attended event was held at 1025 Church in Monroe. Colorful campaign cards and stickers were strewn over chairs in the church’s vast sanctuary. Candidates or their eager young representatives greeted loyal Republican voters at numerous booths in the spacious church lobby.
1025 Church senior pastor Tommy Fountain Sr. began the meeting with prayer and asked the divine to comfort the Roberts family as they grieve.
James Cooper, 10th District Chairman for the Republican Party of Georgia, spoke about Roberts’ influence on him and on the local party. Cooper said Roberts welcomed him to the GOP with open arms.
“That’s something as a party we’ve gotten away from,” Cooper said.
Cooper advised members to carefully consider the candidates, adding, “We’re not group thinkers, we’re independent thinkers.”
He then summarized the party’s rules for the chairman’s succession; regulations that he discussed with Roberts before his death.
“Nobody will ever be able to take (Roberts’) place,” Cooper said. But, “Roy would want this party to keep going.”
He then introduced Cory Lawrence as the new chairman for the Walton County Republican Party. Lawrence served as first vice chairman and was first in the line of succession.
Lawrence, in turn, announced the GOP primary candidates set to speak.
First were Laurie Hawks and Dr. Jeremy Adams who are running for the District 5 seat on the Walton County Board of Commissioners. Hawks is challenging Adams, the incumbent.
Next were the heavy hitters: former U.S. Senator David Perdue who is running to unseat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp; State Sen. Butch Miller from the 49th district who has set his sights on becoming the state’s next Lt. Governor; and State Sen. Brian Strickland from the recently reconfigured 17th district running for reelection.
Hawks said she would work toward quality growth in the county.
“We have been impacted by growth in all directions,” she said.
Hawks, who lives near her family farm, touted a balanced approach to development, one that is more generational in nature.
“No offense to our neighbors but we don’t want to become another Gwinnett County,” she said.
Hawks criticized the current county government alleging they did not allow citizens to have input into the comprehensive plan update. She added that residents should have had an opportunity to vote on a referendum for the bond on the new jail.
“Walton County is in great shape,” countered Adams, who spoke after Hawks. He said the county commission plans to continue on progress already made.
Adams said he is a proven conservative that has worked to roll taxes back each year.
Before stepping onto the stage, Perdue had a video endorsement from former President Donald Trump play. He then speedily ran through his campaign talking points that centered on stricter measures to ensure voting integrity.
Perdue said it wasn’t “in his character” to run against an incumbent Republican governor, but he said he was the best candidate to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the General Election in November.
He mentioned his opposition to electric carmaker Rivian locating its second large plant in Rutledge, throwing out the claim that Kemp had “sold out” to billionaire George Soros. Soros has often been vilified by the political far right for years.
Shane Short, head of the Development Authority of Walton County, shouted out “That’s not true.” Short is one of two industrial recruiters for the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties.
“Whoever wins this primary, I’m going to support,” Perdue promised.
Miller summarized GOP supported bills focused on culture issues like Critical Race Theory and transgender athletes that sailed through the recently ended legislative session.
The state senator said he also wants to eliminate the state income tax. Miller also celebrated the passing of a bill Kemp is set to sign into law that allows citizens to carry concealed handguns without a permit. The crowd erupted into applause.
Strickland ended the evening by listing the many bills that didn’t get a hearing under the Gold Dome, most of which were filed by Democrats in the state legislature. He warned GOP voters that if Abrams were to win the gubernatorial race, Democrats would promote laws to restrict gun ownership and impact other major Republican platform issues.
