Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Tuesday that Adrianna Cody, 36, of Social Circle, has been charged with first degree arson.
At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, the insurance commissioner’s office was requested by the Social Circle Fire Department and Social Circle Police Department to investigate a residential structure fire on Sweet Gum Street.
“When the fire department arrived, they quickly extinguished several small fires inside the residence,” said King. “Examination of the scene found four separate, intentionally set fires located throughout the home.It was determined that Ms. Cody, who was occupying the residence at the time, was directly involved with the fires.”
Cody has since been taken into custody by the Social Circle Police Department, according to the Insurance Commissioner’s Office.
