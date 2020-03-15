ATLANTA — Piedmont Healthcare is limiting visitors in its hospitals, including Piedmont Walton in Monroe.
The Atlanta-based nonprofit announced Sunday it’s implementing Level III visitor restrictions. That means no more than two visitors will be allowed per patient, and no children ages 13 and younger may enter unless they’re at the hospital for health care services.
In addition, all visitors will undergo health screenings. Visitors with a fever, cough, sore throat or flu-like symptoms will not be admitted. Also barred are visitors who display symptoms of other acute respiratory illness, as well as those who have traveled recently outside the U.S.
Visitors who have close contact with people who are known to be infected with, or suspected to have COVID-19, also will be barred from the hospital.
Visitor entrances will closed except for designated areas.
Visitors will be given an armband or sticker to signify they have passed a screening. A hospital spokesman said visitors with increased risk of chronic conditions and existing comorbidities are advised not to visit.
Staff will monitor waiting rooms and other common areas to discourage excess congregation.
The hospital encourages the use of electronic devices to communicate with patients who have been admitted.
To learn more about how Piedmont Healthcare is handling #COVID19 or if you have concerns about exposure, please visit https://t.co/yCqiIuAxPf If you have specific questions about an upcoming appointment or procedure, please contact your healthcare provider directly.— Piedmont Healthcare (@PiedmontHealth) March 11, 2020
“The COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly and we as a health system also must react rapidly to protect our patients and our employees,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Leigh Hamby said.
“Safety is at the center of our organization and we believe these steps are necessary to create the safest environment at our hospitals.”