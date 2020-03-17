MONROE, Ga. — A worker at one of Walton County’s largest private employers tested positive for COVID-19.
Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc. informed employees Monday night that a worker at the plant in Monroe test positive for the virus that’s caused a global pandemic.
Craig Fisher, a senior vice president for the company, said the employee had called off sick from work since March 11 and notified Hitachi on Monday of the positive test for COVID-19.
“This employee seems to be coping well and is at home resting and recovering,” Fisher said.
He said the worker helped to identify co-workers with whom he or she might have come in contact.
“None of these employees reported any symptoms, but following our internal guidelines, we have placed them all on quarantine at home and advised them to immediately contact their personal physician for possible treatment and testing,” Fisher said. “Our plant nurse will monitor their progress closely.”
Georgia had 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, according to DPH. No cased had been confirmed involving Walton County residents, although there were seven from Gwinnett County and one each from Barrow, Newton and Rockdale counties.
In addition, Athens-Clarke County had three confirmed cases.
Fisher said the company has been cooperating with the DPH and has reached out to the Walton County Emergency Management Agency.
“We will continue to take every precaution necessary to safeguard the well-being of our employees,” he said.
Hitachi employs 900 people at its plant at the corner of U.S. 78 and Unisia Drive in the Piedmont Regional Industrial Park.