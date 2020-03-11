The coronavirus continues to draw closer to home as more cases emerge in the state, and now the state looks to Walton County’s very doorstep as Gov. Brian Kemp announced Hard Labor Creek State Park would be prepared as a location to isolate potential cases of COVID-19.
Hard Labor Creek State Park is only a few miles outside of Walton County, about 7 miles from downtown Social Circle, and Kemp cited the location as ideal for placing people to separate them from the general public in the face of the risk of spreading the disease.
“We have already set up seven emergency trailers at the park,” Kemp said. “More materials will be delivered there in the coming days.”
Homer Bryson, director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, said the Department of Public Health consulted with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to pick Hard Labor as its isolation site.
“We consulted with them on which of their parks would be the best location to use and they chose this park because of its location and the layout of the park,” Bryson said. “We can isolate part of the park from the rest of the site and keep people away.”
Kemp said there are no current patients in line to come to the location, though there is one potential case being monitored that could inhabit one of those seven emergency trailers.
“Let me emphasize,” Kemp said, “this is only a precautionary measure.”
Still there are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, and another five presumed patients possibly infected with the disease. A sixth presumed case, involving a South Korean passenger who recently traveled to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, was determined not to have the illness.
However, a case involving a Fulton County teacher led to the closing of schools in the state’s fourth-largest district Tuesday.
As of Monday night, the state reported three confirmed cases in Fulton County and one each in Cobb, Floyd and Polk counties.
There were 11 presumptive positive COVID-19 cases Monday night, two of them in Gwinnett County.
Another 34 Georgians are being flown in to Dobbins Air Reserve Base from California after coronavirus was detected on their cruise ship. None have been identified as infected but they will remain quarantined on the base until they are fully cleared.
While state officials said self-isolation will often be the best way to prevent spreading the disease, the logistics of that act don’t always work for some people and the Hard Labor Creek State Park location will be the place to send those patients.
Kemp said his office is already in contact with local officials in Morgan County and the wider area to ensure the best practices are pursued in keeping everyone safe.
“We deeply appreciate their support,” Kemp said.
As coronavirus continues to send the markets plummeting and spreads in unusual directions — U.S. Rep. Doug Collins of Gainesville announced Monday he was self-quarantining himself after he was seen in a picture at the CPAC conservative political conference with a person later identified as infected with COVID-19 — Kemp encouraged people to continue to stay safe, wash their hands and pursues safe practices and help each other as best they can.
“In this time of need, I ask people to support their neighbors,” Kemp said. “We are ready.”
Editor and Publisher David Clemons contributed to this report.