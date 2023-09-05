The inaugural Josh Daher Foundation Golf Classic is set for Friday, Nov. 11, at Lane Creek Golf Course in Bishop.
Registration cost is $125 per person or $500 for a team of four. The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, range balls, cart, breakfast and lunch.
Hole sponsorships are also available for $1,000 which includes a team of four, breakfast, sacked lunch, four mulligans, eight raffle tickets, four drink tickets and a sign at the designated hole.
You can sponsor a hole without a team, which still includes a sign, for $250.
Registration and breakfast begins at 9 a.m. with play at 10 a.m. Lunch and awards are at 2 p.m.
The Josh Daher Foundation, Inc. is a 503 organization with all proceeds going directly to his wife and four children.
Daher graduated from George Walton Academy in 2002 and was a multi-sport athlete for the Bulldogs. He helped lead GWA to state titles in basketball and baseball. He later coached at his alma mater as well as other schools. He died unexpectedly earlier this summer.
