The fight for civil rights did not end when the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life was cut short by an assassin’s bullet 53 years ago on a motel balcony in Memphis, Tennessee, according to organizers for Walton County’s annual Rally for Justice.
Local citizens and visitors commemorate King’s death and honor his unfinished work each year with a Rally for Justice and a march to Moore’s Ford Bridge, the site where four local Black people were murdered by a white mob in July 1946.
The multiple homicides were never solved.
“The things that we talked about (in years past), I don’t think people realized what we were saying to them,” said the Rev. Hattie Lawson, the project coordinator for Moore’s Ford. “We may have made two steps forward but it feels like five steps backward when it comes to race relations. The times now are as turbulent as when Dr. King died. How far have we really come? That’s a question we have to answer.”
Lawson said three other civil rights icons that passed on in 2020, Rep. John Lewis and the Revs. Joseph Echols Lowery C.T. Vivian, also will be commemorated at the rally.
The rally will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First African Baptist Church, 130 Tyler St. in Monroe. The service will be held outside and social distancing will be enforced. Attendees are asked to wear masks.
“We try to honor Dr. King as much as we can. We just try to do what we can do,” Lawson said.
Following the rally, attendees can join a motorcade at 1 p.m. from the church to the historic marker on U.S. 78 at Locklin Road. Once the crowd reaches the marker, the 18th annual March to Moore’s Ford Bridge — the site where George and May Murray Dorsey and Roger and Dorothy Dorsey Malcom were lynched — will begin.
A reenactment of the crime will be held in July, Lawson said.
Lawson said she expects the Rev. Charles Steele, the national president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, to attend the rally. Former state Rep. Tyrone Brooks, chairperson and founder of the Moore’s Ford Movement, will speak.
“Tyrone Brooks keeps us motivated,” she said.
Brooks said the event is held the first weekend in April because it coincides with King’s assassination and explained the civil rights leader’s connection to Monroe and Walton County.
When King was a 17-year-old student at Morehouse College in Atlanta, he wrote letters challenging America to end the lynchings that were occurring across Georgia and other Southern states after World War II, according to Brooks. Brooks claims King’s letters initiated a movement as Black pastors and Black newspapers responded to the then college student’s impassioned writing.
Brooks added that when he attended the 56th anniversary of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, earlier this month, Martin Luther King III approached him and offered to help with Walton County’s unsolved lynching case.
For more information, visit the Moore’s Ford Movement page on Facebook.
