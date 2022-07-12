Paislie Hines, a local 9-year-old, decided she wanted to use her summer for a charitable act.
“I saw this thing of 10 things to do for your bucket list, and it was either make a fundraiser or charity,” she said. “And, I wanted to do that.”
With the help of some of her family and peers, she was able to gather a nice supply of donations for the Walton County Animal Shelter.
“I brought animal food for cats and dogs,” Hines said. “We also brought bleach, cleaner and brooms.”
After doing so, she even decided that she would want to put together something similar next summer.
“I plan to maybe do something with either the kids’ shelter or the same shelter,” she said.
The whole experience made her think of ways to tell other people about possible service. She wants as many people to see and hear about it as possible.
So, she said to “maybe post something on Facebook about it. That way, you’re not running out of time talking about it. You can put everything on there, so more people know about it.”
Her choice of where to help on this bucket list quest was driven by what she wanted out of the service.
“I wanted to do it so it could make me feel happy and help make the animals feel happy. And anyone who cares about the animals could be happy too.”
