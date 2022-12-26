Jody Hice

Jody Hice was a controversial U.S. Congressman throughout his four terms in office. He was part of the faction which questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia and across the country. He launched a primary bid against Republican Secretary of State incumbent Brad Raffensperger but despite his campaign showing promise early, quickly fizzeled as critics, even in his own party, said his only issue was a so-called stolen election. Raffensperger said the 2020 presidential election in Georgia was not rigged or stolen and won his primary without a runoff against Hice and two other challengers.

Jody Hice is leaving the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of the month but promises he’s not leaving the fight behind for a future informed by conservative values.

“It’s bittersweet,” Hice said as he bids farewell to the House after four terms as Georgia’s congressman for the 10th District. “It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent Walton County and the 10th District in Washington for the past eight years. I ran on term limits and I believe in them.”

