MONROE, Ga. — The Walton County Board of Education has been recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association as an Exemplary School Board for the sixth time since 2015, achieving the state’s highest level of school board governance.
Only 60 of Georgia’s 180 school boards were recognized with this honor in 2021.
“The commitment of our individual members and their dedication to operating efficiently as a team is evident in their continued pursuit of effective governance through training,” Superintendent Nathan Franklin said. “I commend our board members for once again being recognized as an Exemplary School Board and achieving this high level of governance.”
The Georgia Board of Education developed state standards for governance that formed the foundation for GSBA’s tiered awards and recognition program. The program provides additional ways for school boards to increase their effectiveness. Exemplary status is the highest level of distinction and requires boards to meet several criteria, such as providing evidence of a system strategic plan, demonstrating accreditation compliance and exceeding the minimum training requirements.
The Walton County BOE has been recognized by @gsbacomm as an Exemplary School Board for the 6th time, achieving the state’s highest level of school board governance. Only 60 school boards in Georgia were recognized with this honor in 2021. https://t.co/lH4eTyWjAn. #whywalton pic.twitter.com/89jQaBxCfM— Walton Co. Schools (@WCSD_GA) November 29, 2021
Each year, since the inception of GSBA’s awards and recognition program, the Walton County Board of Education has received the highest level of recognition possible.
“The Walton County Board of Education remains committed to using effective governance to make decisions that positively impact the lives of our students, staff and families,” board Chairwoman Diane Turner of Loganville said. "Each year, our team works hard to achieve the highest level of governance awarded by GSBA to ensure we continue to utilize best practices in school governance and leadership to create a culture of success for our students and our community.”
Georgia superintendents and board members developed the GSBA Governance Team Recognition Program based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership. In 1998, GSBA was one of the first school board associations in the nation to develop a program of standards for local boards of education.
In addition to Turner, board members include Vice Chairman Coleman Landers of Monroe, Simoan Capers Baker Monroe and Karen Brown of Monroe, Tom Gibson and John Jessup of Loganville and David Breedlove of Bold Springs.
