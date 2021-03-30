The Loganville Planning Commission approved a special use permit Thursday allowing local resident Mark Nichols to install a permeable surface on the parking lot of his planned mini golf course on Harrison Road.
“We’re trying to appeal to more ‘green’ customers,” Nichols told the commission during the virtual meeting.
Nichols explained the pervious material he wants to use for the parking area is a milling asphalt substance — a gray recycled concrete — which will allow rainwater to trickle down the top inches of soil to the water table rather than run off to a retention pond as it would if the surface were paved.
Nichols said he expects to close on the 2.95-acre property “within days.” The Loganville City Council unanimously approved Mark and Vicki Nichols’ application for a mini golf course last year.
Commission Chairwoman Janice Tribble commented she was ready for Nichols’ course to open so she could play.
Planning commissioners also approved a variance permitting Apex Land Co. to reduce the rear setback on six units from 40 to 20 feet.
The property is zoned multifamily residential moderate density apartments and company owner Aaron Rissler described the proposed development as attached homes.
Commissioner Alma Thomas, who lives nearby and received a resident notification about the adjacent property, said she had no concerns.
In other planning commission business, the commission tabled a request to rezone a 4.53-acre property for a proposed climate controlled storage facility from Commercial Highway to Light Industrial. Planning and Development Director Tim Prater advised planning commissioners to table the matter until next month because of a clerical error in the legal advertisement that ran in the newspaper.
Before adjourning, the commission adopted an updated zoning map.
Next month the planning commission will begin meeting in person, according to Tribble.
Prater reminded commissioners and the public the planning issues would come before the City Council on April 5 and 8.
The Council will also begin meeting in person next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.