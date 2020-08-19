The former human resources director for Oconee County pleaded guilty Monday to a federal charge of aggravated identity theft.
Sherry Turner-Seila, 52, now lives in Panama City Beach, Florida, and is a former Watkinsville resident.
Prosecutors said between 2016-19, Turner-Seila concocted a scheme to use her access to the county’s payroll system to make temporary changes to a former employee’s direct deposit information to her personal bank account’s direct deposit information.
In all, Turner-Seila took $118,451.80 from Oconee County taxpayers, U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said.
She’ll have to pay that back to Oconee County. Her plea agreement includes two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a year of supervised release.
“This case was a serious matter to many county employees and their families,” Sheriff Scott Berry said in a statement.
“We are very pleased with the guilty plea.”
