Walton County voters have three more days to cast their ballots during advance voting.
Early voting continues through Friday with the 2022 primary election day set for next Tuesday, May 24.
More than 4,000 Walton voters had taken part in advance voting through Satuday.
Two incumbent Walton County Board of Commissioners face Republican primary oppostion.
District 4’s Lee Bradford faces challenger Jamie McCord while District 5 incumbent Jeremy Adams faces Laurie Hawks in the GOP primary in that race.
Eight men are battling for the Republican nomination for the open District 10 U.S. Congress seat.
Mike Collins, a Jackson trucking business owner, is the money leader and he fell just short in a 2014 bid which was won by Jody Hice.
Two Walton County candidates are in the race: Marc McMain, a publisher, and Mitchell Swan, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel.
Former President Donald Trump has endorsed former state Rep. Vernon Jones.
Hice, the area’s congressman since 2015, has endorsed state Rep. Timothy Barr.
Hice is running in the GOP primary for Secretary of State.
Also battling in the Republican primary for the 10th district are Paul Broun, David Curry and Alan Sims.
Five Democrats are seeking the position including the 2018 and 2020 nominee, Tabitha Johnson-Green of Sandersville. She was far behind Hice in the general election both times.
Johnson-Green is back for a third try but faces four other candidates in the Democratic primary including Jessica Fore, Phyllis Hatcher, Paul Walton and Loganville’s Femi Oduwole.
Incumbent governor Brian Kemp has drawn primary opposition in the GOP primary, most noticably from former U.S. Senator David Perdue. The two had a heated one-on-one debate Sunday.
Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Tom Williams are also running in the GOP primary for governor. Kemp made a campaign stop in Monroe Sunday.
