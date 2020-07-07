MONROE, Ga. — Walton County continues to see a surge of new COVID-19 cases, but all the news isn’t bad.
Deaths rates from the illness are falling in the area, and one nursing home that was a hot spot has seen its number of active cases drop dramatically.
“We haven’t had a new case in a month and we’re down to five active cases,” Park Place Nursing and Rehab Administrator Ken Murray Jr. said Thursday.
A New York Times study of the illness shows a steady increase in new cases locally. As of Monday, the seven-day average of new cases locally was 13 per day, compared to just three a day two weeks earlier.
The state’s daily death rate peaked at 41 on June 15 and has mostly declined since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.