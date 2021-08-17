MONROE, Ga. — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred should make themselves known in and around Walton County on Tuesday.
- A tornado watch is in effect for 55 Georgia counties including Walton until 1 p.m.
- A wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m.
- A flash flood watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City said rainfall associated with Fred is expected to move into the area through early Tuesday morning and spread across the area through the day.
Residents of north and middle Georgia should expect 2-5 inches of rain with isolated heavier amounts.
Southeast winds of 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph are expected.
Fred had weakened to a tropical depression by 5 a.m. Tuesday. The storm was centered in southeast Alabama, about 15 miles south-southwest of Columbus, Georgia, and moving to the north-northeast at 14 mph.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
Tropical Storm Fred made landfall near Cape San Blas, Florida, at about 2:15 p.m. CDT Monday with winds of about 65 mph.
