Adriane Brown

Adriane Brown has announced her candidacy for District 5 on the Monroe City Council.

Monroe resident and community leader Adriane Brown has announced her candidacy for Monroe City Council District 5.

Pledging to work “for a better Monroe,” Brown plans to take a sensible approach in aiding business decisions of the city, prioritizing quality affordable housing, transportation, public safety and economic development. 

