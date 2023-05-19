Monroe resident and community leader Adriane Brown has announced her candidacy for Monroe City Council District 5.
Pledging to work “for a better Monroe,” Brown plans to take a sensible approach in aiding business decisions of the city, prioritizing quality affordable housing, transportation, public safety and economic development.
“I am honored to announce my candidacy for City Council District 5,” said Brown. “As a proud member of this community, I continue to remain committed to representing the needs of our neighbors and working tirelessly to improve our quality of life. My campaign is built on a vision of quality affordable housing, meaningful economic development that generates growth and inclusion, more awareness and solutions for transportation, and bringing balance to City Council for an excellent future for District 5.”
The District 5 seat is currently held by Norman Garrett, who has not announced his intentions on whether he will seek another term.
Brown is a nonprofit manager and leadership consultant. She is the founder and CEO of Diamond Ministries, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides counseling and financial assistance to victims of domestic/intimate partner violence and provides education and prevention services against child sex trafficking and HIV/AIDS.
Prior to working in the nonprofit field, Brown worked as a mortgage loan officer for 15 years and served as the housing director for AIDS Athens/Live Forward, managing offices in Walton and Barrow counties.
During her tenure, Brown increased funding for Walton County from $400,000 to more than $1 million by being fiscally responsible, passing yearly audits with the State of Georgia Department of Community Affairs, and creating new programming.
A former radio talk show host for WXAG in Athens, Brown is well known for her journalism and community activism and is ready to continue advocating for the city she calls home, Monroe.
Brown is kicking off her campaign launch with a public meet and greet event on Sunday, May 21, from 4-6 p.m. at 105 East Washington Street in Monroe.
