Georgia was in the political spotlight in 2020, and Walton County saw the glare.
The Peach State was a swing state in the presidential race and two important Senate races. Neither is truly decided going into the new year.
It’s rare for a state to have two Senate seats on the ballot in the same year, but that’s where Georgia found itself in 2020. Sen. David Perdue, a Republican from Warner Robins, had his seat come up for reelection. And state law required a special election for the other Senate seat, that previously held by Republican Johnny Isakson.
Isakson, of Marietta, resigned at the end of 2019. In his place, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Atlanta businesswoman Kelly Loeffler, who was little known outside Republican power circles. The governor’s appointment only could serve until an election — and unlike for Perdue’s seat and most other elections, which go through primaries, this one would go through a “jungle” format with all candidates on one ballot in the Nov. 3 general election.
Neither Perdue nor Loeffler could avoid runoffs. Perdue narrowly missed out on an outright win, getting 49.73% of the vote. He faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in the runoff Tuesday.
President Donald Trump had urged Kemp to appoint Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., who was a vocal defender of the president during the 2019 impeachment proceedings. Collins jumped into the race against Loeffler but finished third, behind the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Atlanta, at 32.9%, and Loeffler at 25.9%.
Collins, Loeffler and Perdue all visited meetings of the Walton County Republican Party in the months before the election. Days before the vote, Loeffler came back to Monroe with former Ambassador Nikki Haley to make a last-minute appeal for support. A day later, Perdue came to town with the agriculture secretary and his cousin, Sonny Perdue.
Both Perdue and Loeffler were back in Walton County for a rally Dec. 21. Ivanka Trump, the oldest daughter of and a senior adviser to President Trump, was supposed to attend, but the event was canceled due to votes in Congress on COVID-19 relief. The event was rescheduled when the Senate votes were delayed.
But in the most high-profile race, former Vice President Joe Biden became the first Democrat to carry Georgia since 1992. Early returns showed Trump with a lead, but counting of the unprecedented number of absentee ballots cast due to the pandemic allowed Biden to catch up and eventually pass the Republican incumbent.
A hand-counted audit and a manual recount requested by the Trump campaign led confirmed Biden’s victory. With just less than 5 million votes cast in Georgia, Biden had 49.51%.
The state’s 16 electors met Dec. 14 at the state Capitol in Atlanta to cast official votes for Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Rep. Jody Hice, who serves Walton County, said he would challenge Georgia’s electoral votes in the joint session of Congress Jan. 6 when the results are to be counted from the 50 states and District of Columbia.
Trump continued to get strong support of Walton County voters, drawing 74% of 51,095 votes cast.
