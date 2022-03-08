MONROE, Ga. — State Rep. Bruce Williamson drew a Democratic challenger for reelection Monday, but it might not last.
Malcolm Adams, 41, of Oxford, qualified to run for the state House District 112 seat later this year. The every-10-years redraw of legislative lines put District 112 in Walton County.
Williamson, R-Monroe, currently represents District 115. Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, has the District 112 seat. The new maps, which take effect for the 2022 elections to terms beginning in January 2023, shift District 112 into a Monroe-based territory.
Williamson qualified Tuesday morning to run for a seventh term in the state House.
The remainder of Walton County will be in District 111, which is centered around Loganville. Former Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez is expected to qualify to run in the GOP primary.
Belton isn’t running for reelection.
Adams did not return a call for comment, but a representative of the secretary of state’s office confirmed a candidate must live in the legislative district he or she seeks to represent.
Southern Walton County will be part of a different Senate district than in the past decade or so. The lines shift to put the Social Circle area, and now Loganville, into District 17 now represented by Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough. Only one candidate qualified in that race Monday, Democrat Kacy D. Morgan of Madison.
Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, qualified to run in District 46 which includes Clarke, Oconee and Walton counties.
Also getting on the ballot Monday were former U.S. Rep. Paul Broun, David Curry, Vernon Jones and Mitchell Swan in the race for Congress. They’re among 10 Republican hopefuls who have announced bids to follow Jody Hice in 2023.
Hice qualified to run for secretary of state in the Republican primary, along with incumbent Brad Raffensperger and challenger David Belle Isle. Democrats John Eaves and Floyd Griffin also qualified.
Sen. Raphael Warnock and the Republican frontrunner challenging the incumbent Democrat were among the first candidates Monday in Atlanta.
Warnock is not expected the face opposition in the May 24 Democratic primary. On the Republican side, both Herschel Walker and Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black signed qualifying papers.
Walker vowed to tie Warnock to what the GOP frontrunner called the “disastrous agenda” of President Joe Biden.
“Washington Democrats plan to spend millions of dollars to protect Senator Warnock and his 95% Biden voting record," Walker said. “We will spend every day between now and November reminding Georgians that soaring gas prices, skyrocketing inflation and record levels of crime fall squarely on the shoulders of Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock.”
Five candidates qualified in local races on the first day of registration.
Lee Bradford, a Republican from Good Hope, is running again in District 4 for the Walton County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Bo Warren, a Republican from Bold Springs, qualified to run for reelection Monday. One challenger emerged for the commission, Laurie Hawks in District 5. She’ll be running against Dr. Jeremy Adams, the incumbent Republican who is expected to seek reelection.
On the county Board of Education, Republican incumbents Karen Brown of District 2 and Tom Gibson of District 5 qualified to seek reelection.
Other federal candidates to qualify on Monday included Reps. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Lawrenceville, and Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District.
Candidates for the top state offices mostly stayed on the sidelines Monday.
However, a couple of candidates signed up for the lieutenant governor’s race. Savannah activist Jeanne Seaver vowed to push to eliminate the state income tax, while former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination and signed qualifying papers on the same day.
“At this critical moment in our nation’s history, when voting rights, women’s health care, and our democracy are under attack, it’s more important than ever to have leaders who are focused on defeating the extremist Republicans in Congress, not fellow Democrats,” Bourdeaux said Monday in a message to constituents.
“I have taken them on over and over again and I’ll continue fighting for common sense, Georgia values as long as I am your representative in Congress.”
Republican Rich McCormick, who lost to Bourdeaux in 2020, signed up Monday to seek the Republican nomination in the 6th District.
“In Washington, I'll be a bold and unapologetic advocate for the completion of President Trump's wall, policies that lock down the border, and aggressive interior enforcement to keep cartels and traffickers out of our country,” McCormick said.
Another newly emerged candidate, former state Rep. Mike Coan, announced he will run for Georgia commissioner of labor. Incumbent Republican Mark Butler announced last week he would not seek a fourth term as labor commissioner.
Coan, who currently serves as the agency’s deputy commissioner, will take on state Sen. Bruce Thompson in the GOP primary.
“At this critical time in our history, we need an experienced conservative leader who understands how to run one of Georgia’s biggest agencies,” Coan said.
Meanwhile, a veteran of the state Senate announced Monday he will not seek reelection this year. Senate Rules Committee Chairman Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, will be leaving the General Assembly after serving for 22 years.
“I will be spending more time with family and friends and looking for ways to serve my community in other capacities,” Mullis wrote in a prepared statement.
Qualifying week will continue until noon Friday.
