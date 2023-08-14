Generous Warren Masonic Lodge #20 celebrated its 200 years of Masonic Service to Monroe and Walton County with great fanfare at their Masonic Lodge at 412 W. Highland Ave. Saturday Aug. 5.
Worshipful Master Eric Hegwood welcomed the Most Worshipful Grand Master Michael Kessler and his entourage from the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Georgia in Macon. Other dignitaries and visitors from around the neighboring Masonic Districts for the purpose of rededicating the Lodge with a new Cornerstone celebrating this very historic anniversary and milestone.
The Lodge was honored with the presence of the widow of Past Master Theo Sterling Sims who received special recognition and welcome from Grand Master Kessler. Past Master Sims was the Worshipful Master of Generous Warren Lodge in 1966 when a “time capsule” was placed beneath the older cornerstone that was removed when the new cornerstone was installed. This time capsule was opened at the event and the contents revealed letters of attendance rosters for Generous Warren Masonic Lodge #20, Roberta Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and Royal Arch Masons that used the Masonic Lodge building for their events in 1966 when the time capsule was placed.
A new time capsule will be placed in the lodge before the end of the year commemorating today’s event including a copy of the History of Generous Warren Masonic Lodge.
The Celebration was closed with Grand Master Kessler giving Public Grand Honors that is reserved for public Masonic events such as these.
Worshipful Master Eric Hegwood would like to take this opportunity to remind all qualified Master Masons that Generous Warren Masonic Lodge meets on the 1st and third Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.at the Lodge Hall and those men not yet a member of this historic Lodge to “2B1ASK1” or come by the Lodge on a meeting night and have supper with the members before the meeting.
“Generous Warren Masonic Lodge #20 would like to personally thank those in our community that have contributed to this event and have supported our endeavors in our city, our community and our county,” members said. “ We sure could not do what we do without your backing; Atha Rentals, Monroe; Christie Dove Insurance, Social Circle and Patriot Roofing, Loganville.”
