Masonic Lodge

Michael Kessler (Grand Master) and Eric Hegwood open a time capsule from 1966. Deborah Stewart photo | Special to The Walton Tribune

Generous Warren Masonic Lodge #20 celebrated its 200 years of Masonic Service to Monroe and Walton County with great fanfare at their Masonic Lodge at 412 W. Highland Ave. Saturday Aug. 5.  

Worshipful Master Eric Hegwood welcomed the Most Worshipful Grand Master Michael Kessler and his entourage from the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Georgia in Macon. Other dignitaries and visitors from around the neighboring Masonic Districts for the purpose of rededicating the Lodge with a new Cornerstone celebrating this very historic anniversary and milestone.   

