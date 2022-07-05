Diane Guthrie’s Century Plant finally bloomed this month, showcasing a yellowish flower atop a single towering stalk.
The Walton County resident said she and her late husband, Harold, brought the American aloe type of plant back from Vidalia, a small town famous for sweet onions in steamy South Georgia. That corner of the state also has its share of Century plants, according to Guthrie.
“My husband and I got that from his sister and brother-in-law around 2000-2001. It’s been about 20 years at my place,” she said. “When we moved in there was nothing planted in the front yard except for shrubs. So, (Harold) started planting like crazy.”
Guthrie said her husband passed away a year ago this month.
“He had always said he had wanted to live long enough to see it bloom,” Guthrie said. She said Harold is probably watching their Century Plant bloom from heaven above.
Guthrie said all sorts of people have come by her place to look at the plant now that it is in bloom. Several individuals offered her potted plants, and once she found a bag of onions left at her gate.
The Century Plant belongs to the Asparagaceae family of succulents and is native to Arizona, Texas and Mexico. The Century Plant can grow up to 10 feet wide and six feet tall. These hardy plants generally bloom only once in their life cycles.
Experts maintain that the Century Plant, like most aloe plants, can be used as an antiseptic in treating minor cuts and burns, as well as easing the discomfort from insect bites.
