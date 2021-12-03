The city of Monroe threw itself a birthday bash on Tuesday, in honor of the city’s Bicentennial.
Monroe was founded in 1821, and named in honor of President James Monroe, the fifth president of the United States who was also considered to be one of the nation’s founding fathers.
Mayor John Howard offered this Latin phrase in honor of Monroe’s Bicentennial and the community’s resilience: “Vires Acquirit Eundo” which means, “We gather strength as we go.”
“And that’s perfectly suitable for the city right now,” Howard said. He said Monroe has had its ups and downs over its 200-year history but stressed that the city is in the most “enviable position” than it’s ever been.
“The reason Monroe is successful is because every decision we make is for the long term betterment of the citizens of Monroe, now and in the future,” Howard said.
City officials unveiled Monroe’s new logo with the motto, “It’s All Yours” before the birthday celebration concluded.
The city and its downtown leadership had engaged the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government to help develop the new logo. The Institute, along with the Monroe Branding Steering Committee, gathered public input through an online survey earlier this year and utilized that information during the logo’s design phase.
On Monday, Monroe officials kicked off the Bicentennial by breaking ground on the new Town Green. City leaders also buried a time capsule at the park’s site. The capsule won’t be opened until 2121, when Monroe turns 300.
The community birthday celebration was held in the parking lot of City Hall.
Walton County resident Pearl Owens was all smiles at the city’s birthday celebration. Owens said she remembers coming into Monroe for groceries with her parents in a mule drawn wagon.
John and Angie O’Connell of Monroe roasted marshmallows over a fire pit and ate the gooey goodness while greeting friends at the birthday bash.
Two-year old Jessie Mae held tightly onto two balloons, as her mother, city employee Charley Wilson, kept close watch as her daughter wandered from one booth to another.
City staff handed out cupcakes, T-shirts, balloons and Frisbees. Several food trucks parked across the street. Children enjoyed inflatable slides as their parents looked on. Family-friendly party music blared from speakers in front of City Hall, beside the building’s main entrance festooned with balloons and a birthday banner. Fire trucks, police cruisers and utility vehicles were proudly displayed in the city’s parking lots.
On Thursday, Monroe held its 68th annual Christmas parade. This year the parade was in motion, and the theme was geared toward the Bicentennial.
On Saturday, the city will finish its Bicentennial events with its second Clean Up Day. The event begins at 9 a.m. at City Hall, but warm beverages will be served to volunteers starting at 8 a.m. The city will provide helpers with safety vests, trash bags and grabbers.
