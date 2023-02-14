Michael O’Conor, the District 1 board member for the Social Circle Board of Education, his resignation this month due to illness.
O’Conor, who was elected to the board in 2019 and is in the final year of his first term, is currently battling a form of cancer and said he chose to resign as he is still working to battle his illness and is worried missing meeting and other obligations mean he cannot work to his full potential on behalf of his constituents and the students of Social Circle City Schools.
“It is with deep sadness that I inform you of my resignation from my position as District 1 Representative on the SCCS BOE,” O’Conor said in a prepared statement. “As you may already know, my health has been in a state of decline since March of last year. I was unable to attend the June conference and a couple of meetings due to illness. Because of this, I feel that it is in the best interest of both myself and SCCS if I step down from the board.”
O’Conor said he was proud to have served on the board and hoped he had been able to do what he could to make Social Circle a better system for students.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to work alongside the dedicated men and women of our Social Circle City Schools,” O’Conor said. “I have greatly enjoyed the experience of serving on the school board during my term and am thankful for your help and kindness along the way. I am honored to have worked in the capacity of improving our schools and its functions for our children and grandchildren.”
As O’Conor had less than a year left in his term, the SCBOE will appoint a new member to finish out the remaining portion of the time before the regular election for the seat is held in November to find a new member for a four-year term.
They will interview finalists and select a new board member to serve until Dec. 31 in the coming month.
