Michael O'Conor

Michael O’Conor, the District 1 board member for the Social Circle Board of Education, his resignation this month due to illness.

O’Conor, who was elected to the board in 2019 and is in the final year of his first term, is currently battling a form of cancer and said he chose to resign as he is still working to battle his illness and is worried missing meeting and other obligations mean he cannot work to his full potential on behalf of his constituents and the students of Social Circle City Schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.