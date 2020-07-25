BETWEEN, Ga. — Nine roads in Between will be resurfaced if Walton County voters pass the 1% sales tax for transportation this fall.
In a special called meeting Tuesday, Mayor Robert Post and the Town Council approved the finalized project list. It includes 2.1 miles of paving in the small town at a cost of $227,000.
The tax also would fund $7,600 for a pavement striping program.
“This program is a cost-effective method of completing paving projects in the county and the cities without having to raise property taxes,” Post said. “SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) programs have historically permitted the county and its municipalities to fund and complete numerous improvement projects that benefit all residents.
“I encourage the voters to approve the 2020 T-SPLOST (Transportation SPLOST) program when they go to the polls in November.”
The tax would raise sales taxes to 8 cents on the dollar in Walton County for five years or until $60 million is raised.
The county government and the seven local cities would share in the money, which would be leveraged against $40 million in federal and state dollars.
In Between, the largest projects are the resurfacing of St. Martin Way, Carnegie Path and a portion of New Hope Church Road for $55,000 each.
Sweetwater Trail, Brickhill Bluff, Brockington Creek Pass, Greyfield Way, Satilla Drive and Carnegie Path also would be repaved.
County voters previously approved a 1% SPLOST in 2018 and a 1% tax for capital projects in education in 2016.
Both were renewals of previous spending packages, and both passed by wide margins.
