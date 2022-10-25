The probate and magistrate courts, district attorney's offices and legal community in Newton and Walton counties are well-represented on the list of nominees to replace Chief Judge John Ott on the Superior Court bench.

Georgia’s Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) released the names of nine nominees Thursday to replace Ott, including the Newton County Probate and Magistrate judge and associate judge; the Alcovy Judicial Circuit's district attorney and his chief assistant DA for Walton County; a Walton County associate Magistrate judge; and four attorneys from both counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.