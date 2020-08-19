Democrats will formally nominate their ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this week.
Biden, who was President Barack Obama’s vice president from 2009-17, said he was impressed by the former California attorney general, calling her “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”
.@KamalaHarris is smart, tough, and experienced. She knows how to govern and make the hard calls.She's ready to hit the ground running on day one.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 16, 2020
Monroe City Councilman Norman Garrett, the leader of Walton County’s Democratic Party, said he likes the pick.
“Walton County Democrats are joining fellow Democrats around the country in applauding Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick,” Garrett said last week.
“Senator Kamala Harris will be a great asset to the Biden campaign. Drawing on her experience as a prosecutor and as a senator, Harris will be a capable running mate and vice president. Together, Biden and Harris will bring competence and humanity back to the White House.
“We’re excited about what's to come for the Biden/Harris team. This is a historical moment in which the party needs. Black women of this party are our biggest voting bloc. This election will be about the soul of America.”
Harris has represented the Golden State in the Senate since 2017. Before that she was California’s attorney general and had served as the top prosecutor in Oakland.
President Donald Trump said Harris was his “No. 1 draft pick” for Biden to choose as his running mate and criticized her for being “nasty” to Trump’s 2018 Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, in Senate confirmation hearings.
Rep. Jody Hice, who represents Walton County in Congress, took to Twitter to bash the pick. He called Harris “Cruella,” a reference to the “101 Dalmatians” character Cruella de Vil.
Kamala (Cruella) Harris' resume:🏥 Wants to force all Americans off their private insurance🚔 Imprisoned minorities at an alarming rate📉 Supports the Green New Deal and other radical radical job killing policiesNo thanks Cruella, America is better off without your ideas.— Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) August 12, 2020
In a statement to The Tribune, Hice said Harris was aggressive in prosecuting “low-level offenses” but inconsistent as the attorney general of California.
“In Washington, she has one of the most liberal voting records in the U.S. Senate and supported radical socialist policies like the ‘Green New Deal’ and Medicare for All,” Hice said.
“As a failed presidential candidate, she received little support and struggled to connect with voters as she embraced extremist immigration policies like promoting open borders, abolishing ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and defending sanctuary cities. Sen. Harris has consistently shown she’s willing to adopt whatever policy stance will help further her political career at the moment.
“She will play any card needed on any issue, but voters can see her inauthenticity a mile away, which is why she is second on the Democratic presidential ticket instead of in the top spot.
“I believe her record as a radical left-wing extremist will help ensure victory in November for President Trump.”
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., issued a statement that took aim more at Democrats as a whole than Harris as a potential vice president.
“Voters will have a stark choice this November: Reelect President Trump who, prior to the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, led the greatest economic turnaround in U.S. history, or choose the Biden-Harris ticket that would pull America down the road to socialism.
“Georgians aren’t looking for a career politician first elected to office in 1972 or a California liberal to lead our country. President Trump and Vice President (Mike) Pence will keep our communities safe and present a better future for our families. To me, the choice is very clear.”
Garrett agreed, but came to a very different conclusion.
“Do we really believe in law and order?” he said. “President Trump has shown us that he doesn’t care about anything or anyone other than himself. I think people are tired of what they see out of this White House.”
The election is Nov. 3, but in-person early voting in Georgia starts Oct. 12.
Oct. 5 is the registration deadline.
