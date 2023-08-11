The victim in a crash involving a Walton County school bus was a former Walnut Grove High School teacher.
Ashley Callahan, the wife of Loganville Middle School assistant principal Dane Callahan, died from injuries in the Aug. 9 accident. Ashley Callahan was 40.
The Walton County School District released the following statement:
“The Walton County School District is deeply saddened by the loss of former teacher Ashley Callahan following an automobile accident involving a school bus on Tuesday afternoon.”
Mrs. Callahan taught at Walnut Grove High School from 2015-2022. A wife and mother of two, she made a difference in the lives of her many students and all those fortunate enough to know her.
No other injuries were reported resulting from the collision into the bus. WCSD will continue to support all those impacted and extends heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Callahan family.
Georgia State Patrol Trooper Dillon Rutledge said that at 4:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office requested that GSP investigate a fatal crash on Georgia 81 at its intersection with Ozora Church Road.
Trooper Anderson responded to the scene and his investigation revealed the following: “A grey Lexus SUV was making a left turn from Ozora Church Road onto Georgia 81 to travel north. A Walton County school bus was traveling south on Georgia 81 approaching its intersection with Ozora Church Road. This intersection is controlled by a stop sign for traffic on Ozora Church Road only. The driver of the Lexus failed to yield while making the left turn traveling across the path of the school bus, at which time, the school bus collided with the Lexus. The school bus was transporting the driver and her two children. No injuries were reported.”
Callahan succumbed to her injuries on scene.
