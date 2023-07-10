Jim Burgess

Pictured from left are Julie Smith, GMA president and mayor of Tifton; Jim Burgess, former Social Circle mayor and former GMA executive director, and Larry Hanson, GMA CEO and executive director. Special to the Tribune

 

The Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) presented longtime retired executive director Jim Burgess with the Lifetime Achievement Award during its annual convention in Savannah on Sunday, June 25. Burgess served as GMA’s executive director from 1983 to 1995 and played a significant role in shaping the many programs and services currently offered by the organization.

