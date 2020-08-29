As COVID-19 continues to strain health care resources to the brink across the nation, health care workers are feeling the brunt of his continued strain as they deal with the ramifications of the months-long pandemic day in and day out.
Heather Boyce, community relations manager for Piedmont Walton, sees that strain in the doctors, nurses and other staff at the local hospital and had devised a way for the community to help relieve that stress a little bit at a time.
“Back when all this entire COVID thing started to happen, we got donations of food and snacks and all sorts of things,” Boyce said. “For nearly two months, we got something almost every day.”
Early enthusiasm for the health care workers on the front lines waned a bit, however, as the coronavirus pandemic settled in for the long haul.
“It started to trickle down a bit as COVID didn’t go away,” Boyce said.
Boyce decided to try and find a way to kickstart a new wave of appreciation for the hard-working staff at Piedmont Walton and ultimately developed the new Adopt a Healthcare Worker program.
The new program matches members of the public with an employee at Piedmont Walton, asking them merely to send a card or note of encouragement to their adopted healthcare worker just once a month.
“It really does a lot of good for the health care workers to get such notes and cards and see how people appreciate them,” Boyce said. “They often come just when they’re needed most.”
Of course, Boyce said those doing the adopting can donate more, if they desire, but there is no expectation.
“If people want to send food or other goodies, we’ll be happy to take them,” Boyce said. “But we’re not trying to be greedy here. We just want to show some appreciation for our health care workers.”
So far, she said, it’s working great.
“It’s going really well,” Boyce said. “We launched about two weeks ago and so far I have 284 out of about 500 people matched. I’ve got a spreadsheet of all our people and I’ll assign each person a worker as they call in.”
It’s not just individuals doing the adopting, either.
“I have different churches, some Boy Scouts and Girl Scout troops, George Walton (Academy)’s Latin Club, the Board of Education, some Loganville High School clubs and more,” Boyce said.
To sign up, merely call Boyce at 404-291-1396 or email her at heather.boyce@
piedmont.org to join in the celebration.
“We’re so very thankful for the support we’ve seen so far,” Boyce said. “It’s really lifted spirits.”
