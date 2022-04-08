A longtime assisted living facility in Monroe will close its doors for good on April 30.
Hollander Senior Living in Monroe formally notified the Georgia Department of Community Health in March that the facility would shut down permanently.
Owner Elliott Hollander cited the recent COVID-19 pandemic as the main cause for the facility’s closure.
“Yes, we are truly saddened to close our community due to the financial impact of Covid-19,” Hollander told the Tribune on Thursday.
“It's been our pleasure to serve the residents of Walton County for the past decade and will cherish the memories we've made with our residents, families and staff. Our fantastic team continues to provide care and have been assisting all residents in relocating, with the majority of arrangements completed. We're thankful to all of the wonderful vendors and health care providers we've had the honor of working with, and hope to return to serve Walton County in the future.”
However, several residents and their relatives claim the notification and move out process was not well organized. A few claimed there were issues at Hollander Senior Living prior to news of the closure.
At least one concerned family member reached out in recent weeks to Rep. Bruce Williamson (R-Monroe) who then contacted DCH.
“Hopefully, a back up plan is already in place to assure the health and safety of the residents. That is my main concern,” Williamson said in an email to DCH.
Brandy Sylvan, Director of Government Relations for the Georgia Department of Community Health, responded to Williamson’s office on Wednesday. Sylvan confirmed that the department’s Healthcare Facility Regulation Division did receive a notice of closure from Hollander within the mandated 30-day notification period.
“HFRD was onsite for a survey during March and did witness the facility to be in good condition, with no major issues regarding the care being provided, and the facility had adequate staffing,” Sylvan informed Williamson. “At the time of this survey, the facility had an outside agency there supporting residents and families with relocation concerns and efforts, and their resident notice provides information on several relocation resources.”
Sylvan said HFRD also called the facility this past week for an update on the closure process.
“At the time of notice (March 22), there were 39 residents,” she said. “Twenty-three of those residents have moved to neighboring facilities. As of today (April 6), the current resident census is 16 with the expectation of another resident moving out tomorrow. The facility is utilizing a placement agency, Age Choice, to assist the remaining residents to find alternate living arrangements.”
Sylvan said on Wednesday that four staff members were helping to administer medication, serve meals and provide daily living care like bathing and dressing to the remaining residents.
Sylvan told Williamson that staffing appeared to be above “minimum staffing requirements” for the remaining number of residents.
“It seems that they are taking all the appropriate steps,” Williamson said Thursday.
Some family members of former residents disagreed.
Dave Bradberry of Social Circle said he moved his mother and aunt out of Hollander earlier this past week.
Bradberry said he first learned of the impending closure from a staff member at the facility. He said his relatives had lived at Hollander for just five months. Bradberry said his mother and aunt’s bedding did not appear to have been properly changed, and he suspected his mother had missed doses of medication.
“I moved them out Monday and there were only two people on staff for 15 rooms,” he said. “People are quitting right and left there.”
Bradberry said Wednesday he knew of one resident who was on Hospice at Hollander and that the family was having difficulty finding another facility in which to place her. He said Thursday that he was relieved to learn she had been successfully resettled.
Mary Bernard moved to Hollander following brain surgery. She had once been a Hospice aide. Bernard said she was not sure if staff had been let go, or if they resigned ahead of April 30 to find other employment.
Sally Ritchey lived at Hollander for about 2 months.
“We were like a big family here,” Ritchey said. She said residents took care of each other.
“We got a letter,” Ritchey said. “I got mad and tore it up.”
Ritchey said her son was moving her to an assisted living facility in Jackson County.
Cindy Jimerson said she tried for two years to encourage her mother, former resident Norma Sizemore, to leave Hollander. Sizemore lived there for about five years.
Jimerson said maintenance issues were nothing new. “In the summer the A/C would go out and in the winter the heat would go out,” she said. “It got so cold one year my brother had to get (mom) a space heater.”
Jimerson said she had lodged complaints with an ombudsman multiple times.
Former resident Collette Watson lived at Hollander for over four years. Watson, and 16 other former Hollander residents, moved to Mulberry Grove Senior Living in Stratham.
“Hollander said we had until the 30th (of April) to move out and then they said they wanted everybody out by the 15th,” Watson said.“Mr. Hollander kept so much from us. We had poor quality food. All we had was bingo. Nothing got fixed (in the building); it was a temporary fix.”
Tiffany Bate said she moved her mother-in-law out of Hollander on Monday.
“We moved her in there in September 2021 following her stroke,” Bate said. “It was kind of far for us but it was the only place that was more affordable for us for the level of care they provided.”
Bate said they felt Hollander’s setup was good for her mother-in-law, in that it was a small one-bedroom apartment with a kitchenette, sitting area and access to a patio.
Since they brought her there during the pandemic, they felt this afforded her mother-in-law some freedom. But, she admitted that the grounds at Hollander were always unkempt.
Bate said they realized the facility was likely in decline earlier this year when key personnel left.
“They left a couple of months ago and we had a feeling something was going on but we didn’t think it was this,” she said. “My mother-in-law called my husband and said the nurse told her (Hollander was closing).”
Bate said she received a list of three comparable properties where she could possibly relocate her family member.
“The staff itself tried to call and find some places,” she said. “Luckily we were close enough to find something fairly quickly.”
Bate and Bradberry said same some of the former residents’ family members lived out of state and therefore were challenged in making other living arrangements for their relatives.
The Monroe facility, formerly called Summer’s Landing, rebranded in 2014. Hollander’s company, Hollander Properties LLC, also owns an assisted living facility in Sandy Springs.
