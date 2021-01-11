BOLD SPRINGS, Ga. — Several people were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Bold Springs.
Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles at Georgia 81 and North Cross Lane Road.
Several injuries were reported, with at least one person hurt critically, Assistant Chief Craig League said. Multiple emergency vehicles were on the scene.
Traffic on Georgia 81 was being rerouted from Bentley Road back to Bold Springs Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.