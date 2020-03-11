A plan to place nine medians on Church St. in Monroe passed the city council at last night's meeting with a 6-2 vote.
The council hopes the 15-foot concrete and brick structures will help slow down speeding traffic on one of Monroe's busier neighborhood streets.
But the plan has drawn considerable scrutiny in the last several weeks. Several Church St. residents thought the medians were unattractive and were concerned about how the plan would bring the street closer to the sidewalk in certain places.
"Is it a perfect solution? No. But we have to start somewhere," said David Dickinson, who's lived on Church St. for 39 years.
He voted for the measure after citing statistics showing that pedestrian deaths rise dramatically between speeds of 20 and 40 miles per hour.
Residents of the Church St. area spoke for and against the project.
"The curb is going to come right up to the sidewalk," Linda Sibert said.
"I have a seven year old granddaughter who is learning to ride her bicycle. I would be scared for her riding on that sidewalk."
But others supported the medians because they would make the street safer.
"The speed of cars on Church St. is dangerous. We want to see something that will slow traffic down so it's so it's safe for families to walk and play in their front yard," Jeremy Bower said.
Dickinson, Ross Bradley, Lee Malcom, Nathan Little, Wayne Adcock and Larry Bradley voted for the measure. Norman Garrett and Myoshia Crawford voted against it.