Loganville Mayor Rey Martinez claimed city leaders are taking steps to slow growth inside city limits during his State of the City address Thursday, following a regular City Council meeting.
Martinez focused on hot button issues like increased traffic and public demand for restricting certain types of development.
“Over the past two years, your mayor and City Council deactivated the RM-8 zoning, which drastically limits any future ability to bring multifamily housing to Loganville,” Martinez said. “There are still a few properties that have this designation, but there is nothing legally we can do about them.”
The mayor added that city council members changed the R-22 overlay zoning requirements for residential development, effectively pressing future developers to build “a better quality home that is larger and on a larger tract of land.”
Martinez highlighted projects the city intends to wrap up this year. These include installing a water intake line from the city of Monroe. The new water main will tie into Loganville’s city water system at Trident Trail, according to city spokesman Robbie Schwartz.
The mayor added that the city would complete its water treatment plant expansion sometime this summer.
“Last week I signed the final contract to proceed with the Comprehensive Traffic Study that will be conducted by KCI,” Martinez said. The city will dedicate a website to the traffic study and will hold two public meetings so residents can offer input on what they see as traffic problems within Loganville, according to the mayor. The study will take more than a year to complete, he said.
Martinez also called out his most vocal critics.
“There are some out there who are quick to say that the city isn’t listening to the residents, that we aren’t doing anything to stop the growth that is coming,” he said. “But I challenge you to look back in recent history to find a city council that did more to control growth inside the city limits.”
Martinez recognized the council and city staff for their hard work, especially for navigating obstacles presented during the coronavirus in 2020. Despite COVID-19, the city continued to grow, he said. Martinez stated 88 permits to build single-family homes were issued in 2019, and 108 were issued in 2020.
“Our Planning and Zoning Department issued a total of 409 various permits in 2020, an increase over the 34 issued in 2019,” he said.
Martinez touted the city’s cleanup initiative and promoted upcoming events like next week’s art show and Battle of the Bands on May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.