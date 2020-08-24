Larry Wayne Adcock died Sunday morning, April 12, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Monroe and served on the City Council from 1994 until hi…
MONROE, Ga. — Two men qualified last week to run for a seat on the Monroe City Council.
Tyler Gregory and former Councilman Spencer L. Seay are running to fill out the term of the late District 6 Councilman Wayne Adcock, who died April 12.
Adcock served from 1994 until 2010 but returned to the City Council later that year. His service was interrupted only with a loss to Seay, who resigned after a couple of months.
The election will be Nov. 3, along with the voting for president, U.S. Senate and other key races.
The voter registration deadline will be Oct. 5, and in-person early voting is Oct. 12-30.
Either Gregory or Seay will serve until the end of 2021. The seat will be on the ballot in the 2021 election for a full term along with the race for mayor and City Council seats in District 3 (incumbent Ross Bradley) and District 8 (incumbent David F. Dickinson), one of the two “superdistricts” in the city.
Adcock was unopposed in the 2017 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.