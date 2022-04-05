MONROE, Ga. — The former chief financial officer of the county school district said he was fired because of his age and because he blew the whistle on alleged wrongdoing in the central office.
The Walton County Board of Education accepted Superintendent Nathan Franklin’s recommendation to terminate CFO Harry Lee on July 13, 2021. Lee had been with the Walton County School District since 1998.
Lee in turn filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Athens on Thursday, claiming age discrimination and a violation of the Georgia Whistleblower Act.
Although the district did not comment on Lee’s termination at the time, documents obtained by The Walton Tribune indicate Franklin cited “ongoing issues and serious concerns” with the way Lee ran the Finance Department.
Lee’s suit said he had an “entirely positive” evaluation from Franklin as recently as May 5, 2021, but that about six weeks later, Lee attended a meeting with an external auditor, the woman who then served as director of finance for the system and the coordinator of accounting to discuss the fiscal year 2021 audit in a central office conference room.
Lee claims he reported “several violations of state law and policy by the Walton BOE (Board of Education).” Among them is a claim Franklin broke state law by diverting state funds to give himself a raise of about $10,000 “in a school year during which Defendant [the school district] furloughed several teachers, paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, support staff, and other nonadministrative positions.”
The 2020-21 budget for the Walton County School District included two furlough days for teachers and one fewer day in the calendar. It came in at $130.6 million, or nearly 0.5% off the year before due to the pandemic.
Open records show Franklin had a $320,238.94 salary with $2,606.68 in travel reimbursement in fiscal 2021, compared to a $281,003.37 salary with $4,660.21 in travel in fiscal 2020.
Lee’s salary was third-highest in the district in fiscal year 2021 at $144,812.94 plus $962.45, compared to $141,909.84 salary ($1,639.37 in travel) for 2020.
Lee also claimed he reported to the external auditor that the district did not follow Georgia Department of Education policy on the use of state funds on providing meals to teachers and that the district failed to abide by IRS-imposed sales tax guidelines when using procurement cards.
The lawsuit claims that June 21, 2021, meeting was the first time in Lee’s nearly 23-year history with the district he had disclosed “illegal activities.”
The suit claims news of Lee’s disclosures soon made their way to Franklin, who fired Lee three days after the conference.
Board members ratified the decision at their next meeting in July.
Lee claims Franklin and Chief Human Resources Officer Lance Young told him Lee’s office was “in shambles” and demanded he retire immediately.
But the termination letter Young gave Lee last year says Franklin “repeatedly counseled” the CFO over the years on expanding the use of workforce management software, improving his working relationships with colleagues and showing “a broader range of flexibility to improve organizational efficiency” in the district.
District leadership said Lee’s failure to use new technology prevented the district from catching data entry errors, leading to overpayments that could not be recovered.
Lee said he had discussed retirement with Franklin “recently,” stating a goal of working until age 70. Lee was 64 at the time.
The suit claims Lee was terminated without severance after not agreeing to retire.
In the suit, Lee asks for a jury trial and the award of actual and compensatory damages, plus punitive damages, from the school district.
A spokeswoman said the district would not comment on pending litigation.
