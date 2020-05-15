ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens woman has died 10 days after a crash on Atlanta Highway.
The wreck happened at about 11:25 a.m. May 3. Police officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision. A 2007 Ford Edge and 2012 Dodge Journey collided when the westbound Ford failed to yield while turning left into the Sam’s Club parking lot and into the path of the eastbound Dodge.
The driver of the Ford was identified as 49-year-old Victoria Moon of Athens. The driver of the Dodge was 25-year-old Christopher Fletcher of Monroe.
Moon had two passengers. Gloria Thurmond, 68, had serious injuries, and 47-year-old Michael Hanlon had a complaint of injury. All three were taken by ambulance to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, and Thurmond died May 13.
Fletcher complained of injury. His passenger, 54-year-old Eleanor Garmon of Monroe, also was hurt. Both were taken by ambulance to Piedmont Athens Regional for treatment as well.
It was the seventh traffic fatality for Athens-Clarke police to investigate in 2020, Officer Kenneth Brooks said.