The Republican convention may be virtual, but Rey Martinez will have a very real role in nominating President Donald Trump for a second term.
Martinez, the mayor of Loganville, is a delegate for the Republican National Convention this week. He isn’t getting to make the trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the event due to the pandemic. But he cast a proxy vote from the Georgia delegation to nominate Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
“Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus epidemic, I will not attend the Republican National Convention in Charlotte this week,” Martinez said. “Though I will not be present, it will be my honor and privilege to cast my delegate proxy form for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence.”
Six party officials from each state will attend a pro forma convention in Charlotte. There was an attempt to stage an in-person celebration of Trump’s nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, but a surge in cases of COVID-19 made it impossible.
Instead, like with Democrats last week, most of the GOP convention will take place with broadcast speeches.
Trump is expected to speak all four nights including the acceptance speech Thursday.
Trump was unopposed in the Georgia primary in June. Polls show him locked in a tough fight in the Peach State with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Martinez said he’s proud to be on the Trump team.
“I never would have imagined such a privilege to be one of 2,551 nationally and one of 76 state delegates to be entrusted with this most important task to choose our next president and vice president of the United States,” Martinez said.
“Thank you to the Georgia Republican Party, Congressional District 10 and our president for giving me the opportunity to be part of the process. I look forward to working as hard as I can to reelect President Trump.”
Rep. Jody Hice of Greensboro said he plans to attend Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday.
“We have a four-year track record,” Hice said in an interview Monday.
“He gave us the strongest economy in the history of our country. He tried to secure our borders. He’s dealt with trade with countries like China and trying to prevent China from stealing our intellectual property.
“We have terrorists like (Qassim) Suleimani (the leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, killed by a U.S. drone strike in January). We have an embassy now in Jerusalem. We have a president who stood for life, who stood for the Second Amendment, who stood for the rights of people — and we’re going to have four more years of the same, or we’re going to go to a socialist-driven party that wants to take us in the direction of Marxism.”
The most high-profile Georgia politician to speak at the Republican convention isn’t actually a Republican at all.
Vernon Jones, a Democrat from Lithonia, joined the Georgia House in 2017. He is a former CEO of DeKalb County.
State Rep. Vernon Jones, D-Lithonia, has endorsed Trump.
“We are free people with free minds,” Jones said Monday. “I am part of a large and growing segment of the Black community who are independent thinkers. And we believe that Donald Trump is the president that America needs to lead us forward.”
Former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker also spoke for Trump.
Walker played for Trump’s New Jersey Generals in the United States Football League in the 1980s.
“It hurts my soul to hear the terrible names that people call Donald,” Walker said. “The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take it as a personal insult that people would think I would have a 37-year friendship with a racist.
“People who think that don’t know what they are talking about. Growing up in the Deep South, I have seen racism up close. I know what it is. And it isn’t Donald Trump.”
