MONROE, Ga. — A school disciplinary action became a day-long battle as the Walton County Board of Education spent hours Monday holding a due process hearing to ultimately uphold the firing of a Harmony Elementary School teacher.
Stephanie Hope Pacleb, a teacher in the Walton County School District for more than 20 years, was recommend for dismissal after a dispute with her principal at HES turned ugly. Pacleb appealed her firing to the board, which heard arguments from lawyers for both the system and the teacher in a legal proceeding which lasted for nearly eight hours.
Pacleb, who taught first grade at HES, was accused of yelling an obscenity in one of the main hallways of the school before classes started for the day, calling Principal Kim Lester a misogynistic slur after an argument between them and then continuing to act rashly after returning to her classroom.
Shannon Seawright, a fellow first grade teacher, was one of several teachers who heard Pacleb’s outburst as she exited the teachers lounge opposite the media center.
“It was loud,” Seawright said. “We were shocked.”
Seawright said Pacleb then continued to malign Lester as she ranted angrily on the way back to the first grade hallway.
“She was audibly upset,” Seawright said. “She was saying, ‘She’s terrible to me. I can’t take it anymore. I may not come back.’”
The school was preparing for Grandparents Day on the date of the incident, and members of the Parent Teacher Organization were gathering in a room just around the corner from Pacleb’s initial outburst.
“Parents could possibly have heard what she said,” Seawright said. “It was very loud.”
Pacleb did not deny the incident in her defense, but claimed she could not remember uttering any profanity and said she was prone to anxiety attacks, during which she could do things she did not remember later.
School nurse Keisha Arnold testified to say Pacleb was unduly stressed after she checked on her in her classroom after the outburst, but declined to identify it one way or another as a panic attack.
“She was crying and upset,” Arnold said. “Her pulse was elevated and she was nearly hyperventilating. I was just trying to keep her calm.”
Lester said Pacleb told her she would have a response after they argued in her office about Pacleb bringing her sick son to school so he could go to the book fair.
“In order to attend a school event, you cannot be sick,” Lester said. “I told her she couldn’t do that. She did not like that response. She said, ‘I guess I’ll have a panic attack now.’”
Pacleb testified in her defense, saying her health had taken a turn for the worse in recent years and said she was taking a new mix of medications in the days before the incident.
“I don’t recall it,” Pacleb said of the profanity she reportedly said before multiple witnesses. “If I did say it, I didn’t mean it. That’s not my personality. That’s not who I am.”
Ultimately, after meeting in executive session for more than half an hour, the board returned from deliberations to uphold the superintendent’s recommendation for dismissal.
Lance Young, chief human resources officer for the district, said dismissal was the correct response for the severity of the incident.
“This was way beyond the basic standards of professionalism in the workplace,” Young said. “The use of bad language to a supervisor, colleague or student is not in keeping with professional conduct. It was completely inappropriate.”
