A woman from Campton and man from Auburn were arrested in an investigation into drug trafficking in Barrow County.
More arrests may be coming, the Sheriff’s Office in Winder said.
Arrested on Thursday were 30-year-old Brittany Rena Stiltner and 41-year-old Michael Anthony Fulcher.
Stiltner, of 2520 Highway 11 NW, Monroe, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of selling meth. One of each of the charges against Stiltner resulted from an undercover operation on Nov. 4.
Fulcher, of 304 Jonaquil Ave., Auburn, was charged with one count each of trafficking and selling meth.
Fulcher was released from state prison in January 2016 after serving eight months on convictions for armed robbery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of altered identification in Oconee County.
He previously was convicted twice in Walton County, for a 1997 case of burglary and a 2005 case of second-degree forgery.
In a Facebook post, the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said it has additional suspects who face warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.