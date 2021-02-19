FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A man wanted in Walton County and other areas of north Georgia was found hiding under a deck after he ran from sheriff’s deputies Friday morning.
Deputies arrested 34-year-old Antwain Labronski Parks of Hampton at about 7:20 a.m. after K-9 officers tracked him down.
Parks allegedly ran on foot from a traffic stop on the northbound lanes of Interstate 985, just south of the Oakwood/Dawsonville exit.
A K-9 team from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded and, along with deputies, tracked Parks across Hog Mountain Road, along Credit Drive and to Creek Side Drive, where the K-9 found him under the deck.
Deputies cited Parks for driving while his license was suspended and for driving without his headlights running.
Derreck Booth, public information officer of the Sheriff’s Office, said Parks faced warrants from Gainesville and in Douglas, Gwinnett and Walton counties.
